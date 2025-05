Zafar Javeed inducted into the advisory panel of Congress Committee

Hyderabad: Zafar Javeed, Senior Vice-President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, has been appointed as a member of the 15-member Advisory panel of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The committee includes prominent leaders such as AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Hanumantha Rao, former Home Minister K. Jana Reddy, former MP K. Keshava Rao, former MP Madhu Yaski Goud, former Minister J. Geetha Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, T.J. Prakash Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy, Sirsilla Rajaih, and Ramulu Naik.