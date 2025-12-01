Zafar Javeed seeks extension for Waqf property registration

Hyderabad: Vice president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Zafar Javeed appealed to the Union government to extend the deadline for registering Waqf properties on the Umeed portal.

Javeed stated that a majority of Waqf institutions, including dargahs, masjids, ashoorkhanas, graveyards, and educational institutions, are unable to complete the registration due to persistent technical issues on the portal.

“Even though people are trying to register the properties, the site is dealing with several technical glitches. The complicated steps involved in the registration process make it impossible to complete the registration on time,” he said.

Calling the current deadline “impractical,” Javeed urged the Centre to provide adequate time for properties to be registered properly and with all necessary documentation.

He also appealed to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to pursue the request with the Central government to facilitate an extension of the registration date.