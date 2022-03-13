Zaheeruddin Ali Khan visits Abeer Medical Center in Aziziyah

Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan visited Abeer Medical Center, Aziziyah. He meet Operation Manager Aziziyah Aisha, Senior Public Relation Officer Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki and other staff. He conveyed his regards to Abeer President, Alungal Mohammed and highly appreciated services of Alungal in the field of Healthcare and Social Corporate Responsibilities in KSA. Abeer Medical Group is a healthcare organization well known for quality and affordable healthcare. The healthcare company owns and operates a chain of medical centers, hospitals, pharmacies and optical outlets across the major cities in Saudi Arabia.

Abeer established at Sharafiyah in Jeddah in 1999 is catering to the healthcare needs of nearly 4 million patients every year. The healthcare company is keen on providing patient care of exceptional standards through its best-in-class hospitals and medical centers featuring advanced medical technology and modernized care-giving methods, and are located in different regions of Saudi Arabia like Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Makkah and Madinah.

Aligning its prospective projects with the prestigious Saudi Vision 2030 which promises the productive development of public sectors like healthcare, Abeer is implementing plans to expand presence with more number of top-tier hospitals and clinics equipped the best healthcare practices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. New hospitals in the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah and an array of medical centers all over the country with top-class healthcare modalities that will meet international benchmarks are in the pipeline.