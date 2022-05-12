Meet first two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: The makers of India’s favourite reality show Bigg Boss introduced a new concept of the show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ last year. The debut season, which was concluded in September 2021, was quite successful. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner, while Nishant Bhat became the runner-up of the Karan Johar-hosted show.

The top finalists including — Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt got a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot.

And now, fans are waiting for the makers to announce the second season of Bigg Boss OTT soon. While there is no confirmation yet, internet is busy in churning out a few interesting inside details like contestants list, premiere date and much more.

So far, two popular names from the industry have been popped up who are expected to enter the show’s upcoming season.

Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar in Bigg Boss OTT 2

According to reports, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has been offered Bigg Boss OTT 2 after Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. But there is no confirmation about it so far. After watching his mastermind game in Kangana’s show, it will be really interesting for the audience to see him inside another controversial reality show.

Apart from Munawar, another name that is being speculated is Gauahar Khan’s husband and social media influencer Zaid Darbar. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Zaid and his brother, Awez Darbar have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. An official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

Which celebrity would you love to see inside Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.