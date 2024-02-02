Zakir Khan set to perform live in UAE, Oman & Saudi Arabia

Renowned Indian stand-up comedian, poet, actor, and internet sensation, Zakir Khan, is all set to perform a special live shows in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Saudi Arabia this month.

The shows will be performed entirely in Hindi and tickets are on sale now on Live Nation.

Zakir Khan show details

February 18— Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

February 22— Al Bustan Theatre in Muscat, Oman

February 23— Princess Noura University Theatre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Also Read Here’s how to get a UAE golden visa without a job

Who is Zakir Khan?

36-year-old Zakir Khan, a grandson of Sarangi Maestro Ustad Moinuddin Khan, was born and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Zakir, known for his unique Indian style of comedy, skillfully captures the emotions common to every Indian household, showcasing comic elements in everyday life.

In 2012, he gained fame by winning ‘India’s Best Stand Up’ in a renowned Comedy Central competition.

Since then, he also known for his standup series Haq Se Single— 2017, Kaksha Gyarvi — 2018, and Tathastu— 2022 showcased on Amazon Prime Video, and now performs live comedy shows in various cities.

In 2019 alone, he sold 1,00,000 tickets across 72 countries.

In 2023, Zakir became the first Asian comedian to headline the Royal Albert Hall’s auditorium, with a show performed entirely in Hindi at the Hall.