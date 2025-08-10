Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan is a special day for brothers and sisters, and this year it brought a surprise for cricket fans. Mohammed Siraj, the star bowler from Hyderabad who is in the spotlight after India’s series draw against England, celebrated the festival with Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Zanai Calls Siraj Her Best Brother

In a video shared on Instagram, Zanai tied a rakhi to Siraj while they both smiled happily. She called him her “sabse best bhai” and wrote, “Ek hazaron mein. Couldn’t have asked for better ” The video, with the song Tenu Sang Rakhna, quickly went viral and won many hearts online.

Ending All Rumours

Earlier this year, a picture from Zanai’s 23rd birthday had started rumours that she and Siraj were dating. Fans guessed there was something romantic between them. But this Raksha Bandhan moment made it clear they share a brother-sister relationship, putting all those talks to rest.

Fans loved the sweet bond between the two, with some even joking about the twist. While there was playful fun, most comments were full of respect and affection for their sibling-like connection.

After taking a brilliant five wickets in the final Test against England, Siraj has shown that he is not only a hero on the cricket field but also someone who values personal bonds. This Raksha Bandhan celebration showed his warm and humble side, winning him even more fans.