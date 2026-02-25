Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj shares a close bond with Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The two are often spotted together at parties and family celebrations, and Zanai is frequently seen cheering for Siraj and praising his performances.

Last year, their frequent appearances sparked dating rumours. However, both Siraj and Zanai later dismissed the speculation by clarifying that they share a brother-sister relationship.

Now, Zanai has once again addressed the gossip in an interview with Filmygyan. She said that Siraj is someone she can call at any time to share what is happening in her life and described him as a person she “depends on,” adding that he is “always there” for her.

Calling their bond a sibling-like connection, she revealed that she has even tied a Rakhi to him. She said, “Mein literally unko Rakhi pehnaayi hun. Mein kabhi unko phone karun ki, Bhai mere life mein aise hogaya, yeh ho raha hai woh ho raha hai, he is always there. Like eyes closed, I think he is the person I depend on.”

Zanai termed the dating rumours “hilarious” and “senseless,” and said they both laughed when the gossip first surfaced after her birthday photos went viral.

When Mohammed Siraj reacted to dating rumours

The buzz had initially begun in January 2025 when Zanai posted pictures with Siraj on Instagram, leaving fans curious about their relationship. Putting an end to the speculation, she referred to him as “mere pyaare bhai” (my dear brother) on social media.

Re-sharing her post, Siraj responded with an emotional message, calling her his sister and expressing how special she is to him.

For the unversed, Siraj and Zanai have often been seen spending time together and even jamming to songs in a vanity van. Sharing one such video earlier, Zanai had called Siraj an inspiration, further highlighting the strong bond they share.