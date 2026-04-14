Zayn Malik reveals his fav Bollywood Film, it is SRK’s 2004 hit

Despite his strong connection, Zayn revealed he has never visited India, he had plans to travel there in 2025, but work commitments interfered

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 14th April 2026 6:45 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Zayn Malik pose together at a public event, showcasing their style and charisma.
Shah Rukh Khan and Zayn Malik

Hyderabad: Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has revealed his deep connection to Indian culture, cinema, and music while promoting his South Indian-inspired album, Konnakol. In a recent interview with Elle India, the singer shared how Bollywood and Indian music have become an integral part of his life.

A Regular Bollywood Viewer

Zayn disclosed that watching Indian films is part of his everyday routine. “I’m always watching Indian films,” he said, naming Shah Rukh Khan‘s 2004 hit Main Hoon Na as his personal favorite. The singer even expressed his willingness to be part of a similar film if given the opportunity.

His admiration for SRK isn’t new. The two met at the Asian Awards in London in 2015, where Zayn received the Outstanding Contribution to Music award while Shah Rukh Khan won the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema award. The Bollywood superstar personally congratulated him, and their meeting quickly went viral online.

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Praising Indian Music’s Complexity

Beyond films, Zayn spoke highly of Indian music, calling it “some of the best sound scores in the world.” While acknowledging his bias due to his partial Indian heritage, he emphasized that his appreciation goes deeper than personal connection.

He praised the intricate craftsmanship in Indian compositions, noting the “level of meticulousness” and complex instrumentation that fascinates him as a musician. These elements, he said, have influenced his own musical style, particularly in his latest album.

Music That Comes From the Soul

What truly resonates with Zayn is the emotional depth of Indian music. “I think the thing I really love about Indian music is that it feels like it comes from the soul,” he shared. He explained how music in Indian culture serves as emotional support, almost like a mantra that helps people navigate difficult times.

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He also appreciated its uplifting and positive nature, especially how it celebrates love and fairytale romance. “It’s about the possibility of love, the idea that when you fall in love, it’s going to be a fairytale. It doesn’t quite work like that in reality, but the idea is nice,” he added.

Plans to Visit India

Despite his strong connection, Zayn revealed he has never visited India. He had plans to travel there in 2025, but work commitments interfered. However, his desire remains strong. “I want to go back to the motherland and feel the dirt under my feet,” he said.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 14th April 2026 6:45 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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