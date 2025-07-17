Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 contestants list is only getting hotter and spicier with some crazy names coming in! While earlier reports suggested that the makers had no plans to bring YouTubers or influencers this year, the tables seem to have turned. Looks like the makers are now going all out to rope in digital stars for massive TRPs.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

As the buzz around Bigg Boss Season 19 continues to heat up, two surprising and massive names have surfaced — popular YouTuber Zayn Saifi and actor Nazim Ahmed.

About Zayn Saifi

Zayn Saifi, who boasts a whopping 11.3 million followers on Instagram and is known for his stylish persona and viral content, was earlier offered Bigg Boss OTT 3 but had declined the offer.

According to sources close to the production, both Zayn and Nazim have been approached by the show’s makers. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, talks are reportedly ongoing.

About Nazim Ahmed

On the other hand, actor and influencer Nazim Ahmed, who has 6.9 million followers, is also said to be in discussions with the makers.

Both personalities enjoy immense popularity among the youth, making them prime contenders for boosting the show’s reach and engagement.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if these two digital sensations will finally make their Bigg Boss debut this time or if they’ll pass on the offer again. Either way, their potential entry has already created a stir on social media, adding more excitement to the ever-growing anticipation around Bigg Boss 19.