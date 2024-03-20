Zee 5 buys Telugu blockbuster Hanu-Man for Rs...

Hyderabad: Hanu-Man is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment. The film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role, alongside Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore.

The movie was a box office sensation grossing Rs 250 crores mark worldwide. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 25 crore, Hanu-Man has garnered immense popularity due to its unique concept and impressive visual effects.

Hanu-Man OTT Rights And Price

Hanu-Man is now available for streaming exclusively on ZEE5, one of the leading OTT platforms. The film’s digital arrival came just a day after the Hindi version made its streaming debut on Jio Cinema on March 16.

The digital rights for Hanu-Man were secured by ZEE group for approximately Rs 27 crores for both Telugu and Hindi languages which was way less compared to its box office run.

The Hindi dubbed version of Hanu-Man premiered on JioCinema on March 16, 2024. ZEE5 had initially acquired the streaming rights for all South Indian languages. However, they later sold off the Hindi rights to the TV Viacom and JioCinema for an undisclosed price.

The film’s success led to the announcement of a sequel titled “Jai Hanuman”.