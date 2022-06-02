Zelensky accuses Russia of abducting Ukrainian children

Ukrainian president Volodyomyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia of abducting around 200,000 Ukrainian children.

Lvyv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy claimed that five people were injured in a recent missile attack on the rail lines in the region’s west reported Al Jazeera. It is to be noted that the Irish Parliament has passed a resolution, recognising the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an act of genocide.

What is the Ukraine-Russia conflict?

President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion following which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares martial law throughout the country.

US President Joe Biden denounced the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack, pledges that the world will “hold Russia accountable”.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Putin to “stop troops from attacking Ukraine”. The crisis escalated after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine requested Moscow’s assistance.

Russian forces took over several parts of Ukraine with gunfire, ariel combat, and explosions being reported from various parts of the country.

Ukrainian children need humanitarian aid

Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have brought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), said on Wednesday.

Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.

Based on reports verified by OHCHR, on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine – mostly in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas. Civilian infrastructure on which children depend continues to be damaged or destroyed; this so far includes at least 256 health facilities and one in six UNICEF-supported ‘Safe Schools’ in the country’s east.

(with inputs ANI)