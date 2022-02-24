Russia-Ukraine Live updates: Ukraine suspends all civilian flights

President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion following which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares martial law throughout the country.

US President Joe Biden denounced the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack, pledges that the world will “hold Russia accountable”.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Putin to “stop troops from attacking Ukraine”. The crisis escalated after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine requested Moscow’s assistance.

Central European countries have condemned Russia’s attack and started preparations to receive potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine.

02: 28 pm: Embassay of India in Kyiv notified Indian nationals that alternative arrangements are being made for evacuations after the Ukrainian airspace was closed and the country is under attack.

It suspended all flights at 02:45 Kyiv time (00.45 GMT) “due to the high risk of aviation safety for civil aviation”.

It added: “The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended.”

02:05 pm: Missile strikes and explosions have been reported in major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

01:47 pm: Ukraine’s former president and current lawmaker Petro Poroshenko said “today is a tragic day” but that Ukraine will prevail, speaking outside parliament as MPs hold crisis talks in Kyiv.

Poroshenko, who was in office from 2014-19, also compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a modern-day Hitler.

01:00 pm: Seven dead after Russian bombing, say Ukrainian police.

Seven deaths have been confirmed due to bombing by Russian forces, Ukrainian police say.

Officials say an attack on a military unit in Podilsk, outside Odessa killed six people and wounded seven. Nineteen individuals are missing and one death has been reported in the city of Mariupol, they added.

12:53 pm: Ukraine’s air defence suppressed claims Russia.

Russian ministry claims that “Ukrainian border forces put up no resistance to Russian units”.

12:41 pm: Russian military convoys have crossed into Ukraine in northern Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and in the eastern Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine’s border guard service (DPSU) has said.

12:25 pm: The Ukrainian armed forces say they have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter.

“Keep calm and believe in Ukraine defenders”, the statement from Ukraine’s forces says.

11:42 am: Images of people fleeing Kyiv with families surfaced on social media.

As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, lines of cars moved out of the capital, Kyiv, many heading west and hoping to find safety in parts of the country closer to Poland and NATO troops.



Follow live updates. https://t.co/PAz9fDpKyG pic.twitter.com/mvwKd3n4zw — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

#Kyiv is in huge traffic jams. People are in a hurry to leave the capital. The Ministry of Internal Affairs asks the residents of Kyiv not to leave the city right now, so as not to create traffic jams#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ppM3ObnE4G — Aarif Shah (@shahaariff) February 24, 2022

11:26 am: Ukraine’s foreign minister tweeted a 5 point to-do list and urged for devastating sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list:



1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

11:19 am: The Ukrainian armed forces posted a statement saying that the Russian military began “intensive shelling” of its units in the east of the country.

The statement said that Russia also launched missile strikes on Boryspil airport near Kyiv and several other airports.

It said the Ukrainian air force is fighting off an air attack by Russia.

The statement denied reports about Russian paratroops in the southern port city of Odesa.

11:08 am: Air India plane departs from Delhi to bring back Indians from Ukraine

11:00 am: Ukrainian officials were quoted as saying troops in neighbouring Belarus are joining the Russian attack, meaning the offensive is now also coming from Ukraine’s north.

Belarus has long been allied with Russia. Analysts describe the small country as Russia’s “client state”.

10:55 am: US president Biden says allies will impose several sanctions on Russia.

Biden says that he has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, and briefed him on the steps he is taking “to rally international condemnation”.

10:43 am: Russia’s defence ministry denied attacking Ukrainian cities – saying it is targeting military infrastructure, air defence, and air forces with “high-precision weapons”, the country’s state agency RIA quoted the ministry as saying.

10:29 am: Ukraine’s President Zelensky has confirmed reports of missile strikes in the country, according to a Reuters report.

He says Russia has carried out missile strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure and on border guards.

10:20 am: An urgent meeting is to be held to decide the application of martial law in the war-struck zone. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on his national security and defence council to declare martial law.

9:26 am: Ukraine’s UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya says Russia’s UN envoy has confirmed that his president declared “a war on my country”, reported Reuters news agency.

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

9:19 am: In an address to Russians on Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country has “no plans” to occupy Ukraine.

9:14 am: News agency Reuters is quoting a witness as having heard an explosion in the Belgorod province in southwest Russia, which is not far from the Ukraine border.

9:04 am: US President Joe Biden called the attack on Ukraine by Russian military forces “unprovoked and unjustified”.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine,” he said.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he says.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden says he will address Americans on Thursday about the consequences Russia will face.

“Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” he says.

8:52 am: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s plea to President Putin calling him to “give peace a chance”.

Tonight, I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart:



President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.



Give peace a chance.



Too many people have already died. pic.twitter.com/PPgmABZiKl — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 24, 2022

8:46 am: “Justice and truth” are on the Russian side says Putin while warning that Moscow’s response will be “instant” if anyone tries to take on Russia.

The Russian president also claimed that his country’s actions are self-defense and tells Ukraine’s military their fathers and grandfathers did not fight so they could help neo-Nazis.

8:39 am: In a televised address on Thursday morning, Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone in eastern Ukraine to lay down weapons and return to their homes and warned them that they would be held responsible for any bloodshed.

8:29 am: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

He made the declaration in a televised speech at the same time as the UN Security Council was imploring him to stop.