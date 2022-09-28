Zelensky meets French FM on support for Ukraine

Zelensky and Colonna also discussed defence assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 28th September 2022 9:46 am IST
Zelensky meets French FM on support for Ukraine
ians

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss support for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

At the meeting, Zelensky on Tuesday thanked France for its support on the issue of granting Ukraine a candidate status for EU membership and voiced his belief that Ukraine will move forward along the path toward European integration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Russia claims win in ‘referendums’ held in occupied Ukraine

The Ukrainian President also voiced appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron for his assistance in talks on the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

MS Education Academy

Zelensky and Colonna also discussed defence assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.

Colonna arrived in Kiev earlier on Tuesday for her second visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button