Zepto says delivery boy killed in Hyderabad accident not associated with company

New Delhi: Quick commerce firm Zepto on Monday said the delivery boy who died on the spot in a tragic accident in Hyderabad was neither associated with the company nor delivering an order for it at the time of accident.

CCTV footage that went viral on social media captured a fatal accident in Hyderabad around 5 pm on January 5, showing a delivery worker falling from his bike and being run over by a bus, resulting in his instant death.

The accident again triggered demand for action against fast delivery by quick commerce firms.

In a condolence message posted on social media platform X, Zepto expressed sympathy for the bereaved family and clarified that the victim was not associated with the company. “We would like to clarify that the individual mentioned was not associated with Zepto, and was not delivering for Zepto at the time of the accident. This has been confirmed through thorough database checks, facial recognition, and CCTV reviews across our store network. We are fully cooperating with the Mehdipatnam Police Station and have submitted our findings to rectify the initial misconception,” the company said.

Zepto said that all its delivery partners are covered under a comprehensive insurance policy, including up to Rs 10 lakh accidental cover and up to Rs 1 lakh health insurance.

Also Read Differently abled woman works as Zepto rider, internet reacts

“No claim has been made in this case, the individual was not part of our delivery fleet. Our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time,” the company said.

Following the accident, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) had raised concern over delivery timelines and lack of timely support for the deceased gig worker.