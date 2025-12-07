Differently abled woman works as Zepto rider, internet reacts

While most differently abled people struggle to lead a normal life, some take the challenge head on and don’t let it dis their abilities.

Veena Devi, a 52-year-old woman in Chandigarh who has 50 per cent physical disability, has been working as a delivery agent for the quick commerce company Zepto since June 2024. She works with a full spirit, keeping a beautiful smile on her face.

In a video shared by fitness model Mallika Arora, Devi is seen delivering orders on a scooter while using a walking stick. “Today I saw a 52-year-old Zepto delivery lady… 50% paralysed, yet smiling and working with full spirit. In that moment I realised, some people don’t just live, they fight every day,” Arora wrote as the caption of the video which gained significant attention with over than 31,200 likes, and hundreds of comments.

In the video, Devi requested those who want to help her to “just keep supporting” her. Responding to the video, Zepto said, “Proud of her” “Thank you, Zepto @zeptonow You give opportunities to hardworking people… like the aunty I met yesterday. It truly touched my heart. Grateful for a platform like yours,” Arora reacted while responding to Zepto.

Social media reaction

Reacting to the video, most social media users lauded Devi for being resilient. “I’m so proud of aunty , boomers are made different. Integrity and hope,” one Instagram user said. “Hatts off to u mam, aurat sab kr leti hai agar thaan le to (A woman can do anything if she decides to),” said a second.

A third commented, “Her smile just melt my heart.” A fourth said, “Lots of love and blessings for her.”