Daughter farewells with Korean heart; father hands her money; Video melts hearts

In a heartfelt father-daughter moment, the Instagram creator won hearts with a wholesome display of pure parental love.

In a now viral video, the influencer, Ayu Shikesarwani, was showing a “Korean heart” to her father aboard a train, before leaving. The cute gesture, popular in K-culture, was meant as a playful sign of affection.

Instead of reciprocating the gesture, her father assumed she was asking for money. He pulled his wallet out of his pocket, took out some loose hundred notes, and immediately handed them over to her, without asking a question.

The video was captioned, “POV: we’re the last generation who grew up with parents this innocent, this pure. Showed him the Korean heart, he thought I was asking for money and actually gave it. The kind of innocence only our parents carry.”

The video drew widespread attention for the father’s innocence and his visible concern for his daughter.

The video touched hearts of many as they reminisced their own father’s sweet gestures and the pure love they have for children.

One comment read, “You can see heartache, and concern for his daughter’s safety in his eyes. He is thinking how you are going to manage by yourself, whatever you are going for. A dad’s love for his princess. My gosh.”