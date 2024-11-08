Zero commission food delivery app WAAYU launches in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: WAAYU, a zero-commission food delivery app, has officially launched in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, following a supportive event with local restaurant owners.

This initiative, developed in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aims to disrupt traditional food delivery services by eliminating commission fees, thereby enhancing affordability for both restaurants and consumers.

The app plans to collaborate with approximately 3,000 active restaurants in Hyderabad, facilitating order generation without imposing additional charges on consumers.

This collaboration underscores the need to challenge the high commissions and platform fees that often hinder the relationship between restaurants and their customers.

Mandar Lande, CEO and Co-Founder of WAAYU, stated that the goal is to create a sustainable and profitable model for the restaurant ecosystem by removing these fees.

WAAYU has recently become active on the ONDC as a seller marketplace and is already gaining traction in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur.