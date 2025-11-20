‘Zero tolerance for drunk driving’: V C Sajjanar at traffic review

Hyderabad: While addressing a review meeting at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates traffic rules on Thursday, November 20.

“Drunk driving will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he stated.

Addressing the issues faced by personnel at the ground level, he also received suggestions and advice to establish the traffic department as a cohesive unit.

Calling the traffic policemen the “face of Hyderabad“, he commended them for maintaining a good reputation for the force through their commitment and dedication.

The police commissioner instructed the staff not to overlook violations such as drunk driving, underage driving, taking the wrong route, or driving dangerously, and to take action according to the law.

Further, there will now be regular ‘Convergence Meetings’ conducted starting from November 27, where traffic issues will be discussed, as well as a meeting where solutions are found.

Attended by 450 police personnel from the traffic department, Sajjanar reiterated that corruption on the roads will in no circumstances be overlooked.

While assuring that outstanding performance will be duly recognised.



