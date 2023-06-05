Zilla Fatu, son of WWE legend Umaga embraces Islam

Zilla Fatu, the son of late American World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Umaga, announced his conversion to Islam, and described his journey to Islam as “beautiful”.

27-year-old Zilla Fatu, known for his fitness and meditation videos, embraced Islam on April 3, 2022, by reciting the Shahadah (testimony of faith). He did not disclose this until Monday, May 29.

Zilla Fatu posted a video “My Journey to Islam and How I Became a Muslim” on his YouTube channel.

In a video, Zilla shared his journey and the transformative impact of the devout Muslim inmates he met during his time in prison.

At the age of 15, Fatu was sentenced to six years in the Texas State Penitentiary. He was finally released in March 2022.

He had been curious about Islam during his time in prison and after much study and research on the religion, he accepted Islam a year ago. He was drawn to the faith after witnessing the behaviour of devout Muslims in prison.

By embracing Islam, Zilla said that he has witnessed positive changes in his life, feeling blessed and grateful for the results he has achieved.

He admitted that he is still trying to maintain consistency in his prayers, noting that he is not perfect, but remains focused on his goals and the teachings of Allah.

Zilla concluded the video by expressing his appreciation for the peaceful nature of Muslims and their influence on his life. He shared his desire to inspire others by demonstrating the values ​​and principles of Islam.

Zilla will use his platform to make people aware of Islam and inspire them to enter the path of spirituality.