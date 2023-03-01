British chef Marco Pierre White’s son converts to Islam

British chef, restaurateur and television personality Marco Pierre White’s son has converted to Islam to stay off heroin, the Daily Mail reported.

28-year-old Marco Pierre White Junior, in August 2022, pleaded guilty to 14 offences of shoplifting, knife possession, heroin possession, and racially aggravated public order offences.

He was sentenced to eleven months in prison, with a 32-week suspended jail sentence previously to be run consecutively.

Also Read US: Prominent Christian priest Hilarion Heagy converts to Islam

But now the former reality star— Big Brother, has been released from prison and claims he has sworn never to touch drugs again.

Marco Jr struggled with drug addiction since he was just 13, and has been in and out of rehab a total of 17 times.

White Jr’s conversion to Islam has reportedly been supported by his father.

“More than $1 million has been wasted because of my addictions. But Islam has helped me get through everything,” he said in an interview with MailOnline. “I have been in rehab 17 times and being in prison has made me realize that enough is enough,” he added.