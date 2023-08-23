Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak ‘is very much alive’: Henry Olonga

Streak was criticized for not taking a political stand and decided to step down as captain in 2004.

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away at 49
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away at 49

New Delhi: Amid reports of Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak’s death, his long-term team-mate and Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga with a post on X, clarified that the ex-cricketer is “very much alive”.

Henry Olonga revealed that he had managed to contact Heath Streak and he was alive. 

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks,” Olonga wrote in his latest tweet. 

