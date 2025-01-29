Ziro Festival, a must-attend music event at Taramati Baradari

Hyderabad’s love for music is growing with each passing day, turning the city into a thriving hub for live performances and cultural events. From traditional melodies to global beats, the city has been embracing every genre with open arms.

With an ever-increasing number of concerts, festivals, and musical gatherings, Hyderabad is attracting top artists and passionate music lovers alike.

Now, the famous Ziro Festival of Music is coming to Hyderabad for the first time. Music lovers can now enjoy this festival without going to Arunachal Pradesh.

Everything about Ziro Festival

Started in 2012, Ziro Festival is India’s top outdoor music event, usually held in the Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh. It features independent artists from India and beyond. The festival is also known for its eco-friendly setup using bamboo and wood.

Ziro On Tour: Hyderabad Edition

For the first time, Ziro On Tour will bring this experience to Hyderabad on February 1-2, 2025, at Taramati Baradari, a beautiful 17th-century heritage site.

Ticket Prices

Rs 1500 – Basic Entry

– Basic Entry Rs. 6000 – Premium Pass with exclusive access

What to Expect?

• Exciting Music Lineup: Artists like Rabbi Shergill, Taba Chake, Mangka, Nawab Gang, HOM, Ram Miriyala, Shakthisree Gopalan, Chowraasta, Guitar Prasanna, Jyoti Hegde, JA Jayanth, and Rehmat-e-Nusrat.

• Culture & Food: Enjoy flavors from the Northeast and Telangana, along with craft markets and workshops.

• Eco-Friendly Festival: Like the original, this event will promote sustainability and local art.

Join the Fun! Ziro Festival is famous for its music, nature, and strong community spirit. Now, you can experience it without traveling to Arunachal Pradesh. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a unique musical and cultural celebration in Hyderabad!