Zomaland 2024 Hyderabad: Dates, tickets, concerts list & more

New year comes with a new edition of events and one of the most awaited lifestyle events in Hyderabad — Zomaland by Zomato is making a grand return to the city! This spectacular food festival is set to take place this week promising a weekend filled with gastronomic delights, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

What’s Zomaland All About?

Zomaland is not just a food festival; it’s a culinary carnival that brings together a diverse range of flavours, cuisines, and top-tier entertainment. The event is designed for food enthusiasts and those who love to immerse themselves in a world of festivity and fun.

Attendees can look forward to indulging in a wide array of exquisite dishes and culinary creations from some of the finest food vendors. Immerse yourself in a visually captivating setting, perfect for those Instagram-worthy moments.

The Details You Need

Where: GMR Arena, Shamshabad, Hyderabad

When: January 20 – 21, 2024

Zomaland 2024 Artists List

Enjoy performances by renowned musicians and comedians from India, adding a dash of entertainment to your food-filled experience. Zomaland has recently revealed its star-studded lineup —

Ritviz — January 20

Indravathi Chauhan — January 20

Manisha Eerabathini — January 20

MC Stan — January 21

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor — January 21

Band Elyzium — January 21

Check out their Instagram to learn more details about the artists’ line-up and their performances.

How To Book Zomaland 2024 Tickets In Hyderabad

Visit the Zomato app. Search for “Zomaland by Zomato – Hyderabad.” Pick your preferred date. Select the number of tickets. Complete the payment. Confirm your booking.

Pro Tip: Tickets are also available on Paytm Insider.

Ticket Prices

Early Bird – General — Rs 699

VIP — Rs 1599

Zomaland by Zomato is not just a food festival; it’s a celebration of flavors, music, laughter, and good times. Mark your calendars, book your tickets, and get ready for a weekend of gastronomic indulgence and unforgettable experiences. Don’t Miss Out!