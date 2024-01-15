Zomaland 2024 Hyderabad: Dates, tickets, concerts list & more

Zomaland by Zomato is not just a food festival; it's a celebration of flavors, music, laughter, and good times

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2024 5:54 pm IST
Zomaland 2024 Hyderabad: Dates, tickets, concerts list & more
Glimpse Of Zomaland (Image Source: Instagram)

New year comes with a new edition of events and one of the most awaited lifestyle events in Hyderabad — Zomaland by Zomato is making a grand return to the city! This spectacular food festival is set to take place this week promising a weekend filled with gastronomic delights, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

What’s Zomaland All About?

Zomaland is not just a food festival; it’s a culinary carnival that brings together a diverse range of flavours, cuisines, and top-tier entertainment. The event is designed for food enthusiasts and those who love to immerse themselves in a world of festivity and fun.

Attendees can look forward to indulging in a wide array of exquisite dishes and culinary creations from some of the finest food vendors. Immerse yourself in a visually captivating setting, perfect for those Instagram-worthy moments.

MS Education Academy

The Details You Need

  • Where: GMR Arena, Shamshabad, Hyderabad
  • When: January 20 – 21, 2024

Zomaland 2024 Artists List

Enjoy performances by renowned musicians and comedians from India, adding a dash of entertainment to your food-filled experience. Zomaland has recently revealed its star-studded lineup —

  • Ritviz — January 20
  • Indravathi Chauhan — January 20
  • Manisha Eerabathini — January 20
  • MC Stan — January 21
  • Comedian Gaurav Kapoor — January 21
  • Band Elyzium — January 21

Check out their Instagram to learn more details about the artists’ line-up and their performances.

How To Book Zomaland 2024 Tickets In Hyderabad

  1. Visit the Zomato app.
  2. Search for “Zomaland by Zomato – Hyderabad.”
  3. Pick your preferred date.
  4. Select the number of tickets.
  5. Complete the payment.
  6. Confirm your booking.

Pro Tip: Tickets are also available on Paytm Insider.

Ticket Prices

  • Early Bird – General — Rs 699
  • VIP — Rs 1599

Zomaland by Zomato is not just a food festival; it’s a celebration of flavors, music, laughter, and good times. Mark your calendars, book your tickets, and get ready for a weekend of gastronomic indulgence and unforgettable experiences. Don’t Miss Out!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th January 2024 5:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button