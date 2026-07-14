Zomato takes down Hyderabad cloud kitchen after food safety raid

Hyderabad: Shree Dwaraka Grand is no longer available on Zomato. This comes after Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety officials flagged hygiene concerns and license compliance issues in their recent raid.

The establishment will be considered for reinstatement only after renewal of its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and trade licenses, completion of the required hygiene audit and verification of compliance, CMC said on Tuesday, July 14.

The cloud kitchen operated by Shree Dwaraka Grand in Bagh Ameer, Kukatpally, was inspected on July 8, during which officials found expired butter and chana dal, cats roaming inside the kitchen premises and a cockroach and housefly infestation.

Kitchen flooring was found in poor condition, utensils were not being sanitised in hot water and water testing reports were not available.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive



Establishment: Shree Dwaraka Grand (Trade Name on Zomato)

Firm: Reddy Catering Services (Cloud Kitchen)

📍 Bagh Ameer

📅 08.07.2026



As part of routine food safety inspections across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams inspected Shree Dwaraka Grand,… pic.twitter.com/JhA61VWbMK — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) July 8, 2026

Also Read Hyderabad restaurant with nearly 4-star rating flagged for hygiene violations

CMC’s directions to Swiggy, Zomato

Meanwhile, CMC has issued certain directions to Swiggy and Zomato to strengthen food safety compliance.

The platforms have been asked to onboard only the establishments with valid FSSAI and trade licenses and delist establishments whose licenses have expired, been suspended, or cancelled.

They have been asked to submit the criteria and methodology adopted for food and hygiene ratings for transparency and regulatory review, and appoint a nodal officer to establish an official communication channel for timely sharing of compliance reports, inspections and grievance redressal.

The platform must also furnish their policy regarding removal, modification or suppression of customer reviews and ensure transparency in handling customer feedback.

They must verify the actual location of listed food establishments and ensure that food is prepared and dispatched only from approved premises.