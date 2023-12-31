Zomato ‘war room’ handles order surge with over 3.2 lakh delivery boys

Zomato executives and other team members were seen ready with cans of coke and food for the massive traffic on Zomato on December 31.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 31st December 2023 10:24 pm IST
New Delhi: As food orders surged on New Year’s Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared images of the “war room” at the company headquarters.

Goyal tweeted: “3.2 lakh+ delivery partners across @zomato and @letsblinkit are serving India today. Thank you for helping the nation celebrate.”

He added that 8,422 orders were placed at 8:06 p.m. – that’s 140 orders every second. “Really want to attend the party in Kolkata – where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order,” Goyal posted.

