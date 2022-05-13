Zoom acquires conversational AI platform Solvvy

New Delhi: Video chat app Zoom is acquiring Solvvy, a conversational AI and automation platform for customer support, for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Friday.

The company, which recently launched Zoom Contact Centre, said the acquisition will help them redefine contact centre category with unified communications.

“With the addition of Solvvy’s differentiated AI and machine learning technology, we’ll be able to accelerate our contact center roadmap to create a concierge-level experience for customers worldwide,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering, Zoom Video Communications.

Solvvy’s proprietary technology will broaden Zoom Contact Center’s offering with scalable self-service and conversational AI, the company announced.

Both the platforms built leading enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses through a focus on scalability, simplicity, and respect for the end-customer.

“We also have a shared passion for leveraging best-in-class modern technology solutions to enhance human experiences, said Sankarlingam.

The demand for Zoom soared in the two years of the pandemic as companies shut offices and employees had to work from home.

Remote learning and telemedicine also gave a boost to Zoom Video’s cloud-based services.

Zoom is now undergoing a year of transition in 2022.

The company last month unveiled latest innovations in the Zoom platform to help businesses improve customer and employee experiences for the new ‘work anywhere’ workforce.

“Following our recent launch of Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom IQ for Sales, and our latest Zoom Events innovations mark further steps in Zoom’s journey to establish new heights for customer experiences and flexible collaboration across the workforce,” said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.