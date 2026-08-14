Zoya Hasan’s Independence Day speech cancelled after VHP protest

New Delhi: JNU Professor Emerita Zoya Hasan’s planned Independence Day speech at a private school in Lodhi Estate here was cancelled on Friday, August 14, allegedly after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest outside the school.

Hasan said that the school principal had sent her an invitation to deliver a speech at the Independence Day celebrations, which she had accepted. However, the same was cancelled later citing security concerns, she said.

She said she had suggested “Why Pluralism Matters” as the topic of her address to the students.

The school, however, said the event was not cancelled but instead they invited another guest.

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Hasan’s speech was cancelled keeping in mind security concerns related to the speaker, the school said.

According to Hasan, there had been two or three email exchanges regarding the programme, and she was informed that a school teacher would come to pick her up at 9.30 am.

“However, no one arrived at the scheduled time, following which the school head came and informed me about the cancellation,” she added.

Hasan said Delhi Police also told her that the decision was taken to ensure her safety amid concerns over her participation in the programme.

The development drew criticism from Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (Sahmat), which claimed around 15 VHP members had gathered outside the school gates. It criticised the police response for asking the school to cancel Hasan’s speech instead of dispersing the protesters.

The organisation alleged that the school had faced pressure from the VHP in the days before the event but had initially refused to withdraw Hasan’s invitation.

Sahmat said it stood with the students, teachers and management of the school and urged the academic and creative communities to oppose what it described as “undemocratic tendencies”.