Zubeen Garg death case: Assam court sends 2 band members to police remand

Guwahati: A court in Assam on Friday sent Zubeen Garg’s band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta to 14 days of police remand in connection with the death of the singer-composer.

Munna Prasad Gupta, the Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told PTI that the local court sent the duo to 14 days of police remand.

“The interrogation of all the four arrested accused is underway. I cannot share anything more at this moment,” he said.

Goswami and Mahanta were arrested on Thursday after days of interrogation.

The duo was present on the yacht in Singapore, where Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

Police have already invoked murder charges against Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who were nabbed from Delhi on Wednesday.