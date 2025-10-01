Over 5K arrested in drug, alcohol related cases in Mizoram since January

One hundred and nine vehicles used for transporting alcohol and drugs have also been confiscated during the same period.

Published: 1st October 2025
Aizawl: At least 5,525 people have been arrested in Mizoram from January to September this year, the state Excise and Narcotics department said.

The department seized various drugs and narcotics, including 41.432 kg of heroin, 229.890 kg of methamphetamine tablets, 48 kg of crystal meth, 198.853 kg of ganja (cannabis), and 1.193 kg of opium during the same period, it said.

It also seized 12,805 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 52,822 litres of country-made or locally brewed liquor, and 12,309 litres of beer, among others.

One hundred and nine vehicles used for transporting alcohol and drugs have also been confiscated during the same period, the department said.

Officials of the Excise department also arrested a 47-year-old man from Champhai for possessing 118.330 gm of heroin on Tuesday, it said.

The Excise department and state police, assisted by Young Mizo Association (YMA), have jointly launched a four-month crackdown on drug trafficking under “Operation Jericho” from September 1.

During September, significant drug seizures were reported in Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar, by police and the Excise and Narcotics department.

Champhai district police alone seized 3.282 kg of heroin, 74.852 kg of methamphetamine, and other clinical drugs, collectively valued at over Rs. 11.66 crore during September, police said.

In total, 19 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act of 1985, they said.

The Excise and Narcotics department in Champhai also seized 2.772 kg of heroin, 42 kg of methamphetamine, and additional narcotics during the same period.

