1.11 cr lamps to be lit in Indore to mark inauguration of Ram temple

Published: 6th January 2024
A potter clears oil lamps of dirt before putting them in ove to make them ready to use
Representative Image

Indore: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city will be lit up with 1.11 crore lamps on January 22 when the Ram temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya.

Lamps will be lit at people’s homes, state Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters.

He was speaking after holding a meeting with prominent Indore residents on the celebrations to mark the temple inauguration.

A painting competition on the theme of Lord Ram and the new Ayodhya temple will also be held for some 31,000 school children on that day in an effort to get the feat registered in the Guinness World Records, the BJP leader said.

