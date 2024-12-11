1.22 lakh manholes de-silted in 70 days: Hyderabad water board

Hyderabad: As of Wednesday, December 11, a total of 1,602 kilometers of sewerage pipelines have been cleaned and 1.22 lakh manholes have been de-silted across 12,673 areas, according to the managing director of Hyderabad water board, Ashok Reddy.

He further noted that the ongoing 90-day special drive which aims at making the city ‘Sewage Overflow Free’ has achieved 50 percent of its target in 70 days. The drive focuses on resolving the ongoing complaints related to sewage overflow, polluted water, and road silt, which have been plaguing the city.

The MD further highlighted that the Hyderabad water board’s goal is to complete the de-silting of 3600 kilometres of sewerage pipelines and clean 3 lakh manholes by the end of 90 days period. He also emphasized that the initiative has not required additional funding, utilizing the existing fleet of 220 Air Tech machines and 146 silt removal vehicles.

Looking ahead, Ashok Reddy revealed plans to complete all scheduled work by April next year. This includes constructing new sewer pipelines in areas identified during the drive and working to prevent polluted water supply. In the final 20 days of the program, the focus will be on reducing complaints further.

The initiative also includes monitoring the reservoirs and sewage treatment plants (STPs) to ensure optimal water distribution and sewage treatment.

96 pc of sewage water treatment by December end: Hyderabad water board

By the end of December, 96 percent of the sewage water generated in Hyderabad is set to be treated, according to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Out of the 31 planned Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), 20 are currently operational, with five fully functional. Many of the remaining plants are in the trial-run phase which are expected to be operational soon.

According to reports, the construction of the remaining nine STPs is progressing on schedule for completion by December. Once fully operational, these facilities will treat a total of 1,106 million liters of sewage daily, significantly reducing pollution and enhancing water quality in the region.

This special initiative will continue until December 31 to resolve longstanding sewerage challenges in the city.