Complaints reduced after HMWS&SB’s special drive, claims MD Ashok Reddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has completed de-silting of sewerage pipeline covering a distance of 1,000 km, in addition to clearing silt from 80,000 manholes in eight areas of the city.

During the review of the board’s 90-day special clean-up drive aimed at making the city sewage overflow-free held at HMWS&SB’s office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 19, managing director Ashok Reddy felicitated the best performing officials in 10 sections of the board where the works were taken up.

Expressing satisfaction over the way the special drive has been conducted, he told the officials that more than resolving the complaints coming in, it was important to prevent those issues from arising.

He cautioned the officials to ensure that roads damaged due to laying of drinking water pipeline or sewerage lines by HMWS&SB, needed to be repaired right after the completion of the works.

He ordered officials to utilise unused borewells and hand pumps as soak-pits, and to issue notices to residents who haven’t dug soak-pits in their houses, asking them to do so.

He said that HMWS&SB has first addressed long-pending issues first, which helped reduce the daily complaints being lodged considerably. If the staff continued the work in its present pace, he said that the targets could be achieved by end of December, as only 46 days have passed out of the 90-day drive as on Tuesday.

He pointed out that complaints from Kukatpally division have come down by 19%, Charminar (26%), Riyasatnagar (37%), Durgam Cheruvu (39%) and Quthbullapur (28%) since the beginning of the special clean-up drive.