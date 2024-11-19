Resolve public grievances within 15 days: Hyderabad Mayor

Hyderabad: Complaints received through various channels, including Prajavani, My GHMC App, Twitter, and online grievance platforms should be addressed by municipal officials within 15 days to maintain public trust and ensure efficient service delivery, said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi during a review meeting held on Tuesday, November 19 at the GHMC headquarters.

Hyderabad Mayor noted that most complaints received at the GHMC head office, zonal, and circle levels were related to town planning issues. She urged concerned officials to address such complaints promptly, recommending that initial complaints should be met with inquiry, inspection, and swift action.

The Hyderabad Mayor further stressed that town planning-related issues should be treated with high priority, ensuring that all complaints received through Prajavani are addressed with utmost urgency.

She further emphasized that complaints should be resolved within a week if possible. If a complaint cannot be resolved within this timeframe, the concerned official should provide a clear explanation to the complainant.

Also Read Install facial recognition attendance at GHMC: Hyderabad Mayor

On Wednesday, November 6, the Hyderabad Mayor directed additional commissioner Nalini Padmavathi to set up a facial-recognition-based attendance system at various GHMC offices, to ensure improved efficiency and punctuality from the corporation office staff.

The action followed an unannounced inspection she conducted at the GHMC headquarters. The mayor found that the employees of various departments of the institution were not following their scheduled times.

On Wednesday morning, the Hyderabad Mayor first inspected the town planning department and found empty chairs with officers absent at many desks. The employees were either late to the office or had gone for breaks.

Furious, she went to the GHMC Health department offices, where she found the officers using their smartphones instead of getting the pending work done. Calling the officers who were absent at their respective desks, she was reportedly given vague explanations, with some of them informing her that they could reach the office only in the afternoon.

Following the inspection, the Hyderabad Mayor said that both permanent and outsourced employees at the office should register with the facial recognition system and register their attendance, and any failure to do so will result in disciplinary actions.