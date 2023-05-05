1.2cr? Raghav Juyal’s fee for KKBKKJ becomes talk of town

Mumbai: The dancer-choreographer, famous for his ‘slow motion lyrical dubstep’ Raghav Juyal has started his acting career with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ He rose to fame after hosting a dance show in which he was known for his chemistry with choreographer Shakti Mohan. Raghav’s salary for his debut movie has now become talk of town.

According to various reports, Raghav got paid a whopping Rs 1.2 crore for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He was seen playing the role of Ishq, one of the younger brothers of Salman’s character in the movie. The dancer is also very active on social media and is often seen entertaining his followers.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi remake of the film Veeram. It stars Salman alongside Pooja Hedge, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in important roles. The movie released in cinemas on April 21, 2023 and it is produced by Salman Khan Films.