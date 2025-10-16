1.35 kg of hashish oil seized, 5 arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) team on Wednesday, October 15, apprehended five individuals on charges of drug peddling and consumption.

Police seized 1,350 grams of hashish oil from their possession during the operation.

The arrested persons were identified as Kethubonia Sanjay Kumar, aged 31 and Abba Naganna, aged 25, both involved in drug peddling, along with consumers K Mahesh aged 31, Shaik Irfan, aged 35, and K Lokesh aged 19.

According to the police, Sanjay and Naganna procured hashish oil from multiple sources and sold it locally at Rs 500 per bottle containing five grams of the contraband.

Following credible information, the police intercepted the accused and confiscated the substance.

A case has been registered at the Afzalgunj police station, and further investigation is underway.