1770 grams hash oil, products worth Rs 8L seized; two held

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were arrested by Bowenpally Police, in collaboration with the East Zone Task Force, near Krishna Nagar in Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad, on August 11.

The items recovered from their possession are 1,770 grams of hash oil and a mobile phone, whose total value amounts to Rs 8 lakh.

The two accused, Sahoo Sonu, 31, a fruit seller from Anjaiah Nagar, and Bandari Ravi Teja, 20, a delivery boy from Flipkart at LB Nagar, both possess a recorded criminal history.

Earlier arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they were habitual addicts who were associated with another suspect, Giri, who is absconding.

Also Read ED files prosecution complaint against Al Kabeer Exports in money laundering case

Strapped for money to buy expensive narcotics, they turned to procuring them in bulk from Giri, who imported them from Andhra Pradesh. They are said to have sold the narcotics in minuscule quantities in Hyderabad, reserving a portion for consumption themselves while generating a profit.

Police intercepted them when they were waiting to sell to customers at the locality of ICRISAT Phase-2, Krishna Nagar. Investigations also unearthed another supply chain, which Giri would deal with Rajesh, another absconding Andhra Pradesh suspect.