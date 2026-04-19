1.5 months for death certificate: Insta reel targets GHMC redtape in Charminar.

Hyderabad: An Instagram reel that is going viral on social media shows a young man alleging a delay in the issuance of his grandfather’s death certificate at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner’s office in Charminar.

In the reel, published on April 18, the youngster, identified as Bunny based on his Instagram account (bunny_thebeast), is seen standing in front of the building as he states that he has been visiting the office for over one and a half months to obtain the certificate. He says he has to give the certificate at his brother’s college.

According to him, during multiple visits to the office, either the concerned official or staff members were not available. He further alleges that even when officials were present, he was asked to wait for long periods, and no progress was made on his application.

Details shared in the reel

Bunny states that he has been requesting officials to process the certificate, but has not received a response. He also claims that when he told officials he would file a complaint, they responded by saying, “Go do it.” He further alleges that he was told his certificate work had not been processed due to this threat.

The reel shows him inside what appears to be a municipal office, where he is seen interacting with staff and showing documents that he says are related to his application. In the reel, he also questions the functioning of the office, asking whether officials are aware of the full form of GHMC.

Allegations regarding enquiry visit

He further states that the previous night, before the reel was uploaded, he received a call asking him to remain at home for an enquiry visit. According to him, officials arrived at around 8 pm and spoke to him in a rude manner.

He alleges that when he stepped out briefly and returned within 5 to 10 minutes, the officials had left and later stated that he was not available during their visit.

At one point in the reel, Bunny asks, “What’s the point of such a huge building?”

Reel goes viral

As of the time of publishing, the Instagram reel had received over 12,100 likes, 409 comments, and 371 reshares. Several users in the comments section expressed support for Bunny. Some commenters also alleged that paying bribes is often required to get work done at such offices.

Many users also tagged GHMC and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s official social media accounts, attempting to draw attention to the matter.

There has been no official response from GHMC regarding the claims made in the reel.