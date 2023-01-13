1.8cr: Who is getting highest pay cheque in Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: Apart from drama, controversies, and competition, Bigg Boss is also known for the large sums of money that are paid to the celebrity contestants. Every year the selected housemates demand staggering amount to stay inside the house ditching their luxurious lives. Bigg Boss 16 is no different.

Highest Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 16

According to reports, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest paid contestant in BB 16. She is the youngest participant in the Salman Khan-hosted show after Abdu Rozik with a large fan base. It is believed that Sumbul was paid a large sum of Rs 12L per week to appear on the show, which makes her the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan (Twitter)

The controversial reality show is currently in its week 15 and the grand finale is likely to take place in the second week of February. So, for 15 weeks, Sumbul’s staggering paycheque stands at around Rs 1.8cr. Pretty huge, isn’t it?

In terms of remuneration, Sumbul is followed by Nimrit Kaur Ahulwal and Tina Datta who are reportedly getting paid Rs 8-9L per week.

Sreejita De Gets Eliminated

Meanwhile, Sreejita De became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan, Nimrit and Sumbul have been saved this week by the audience. Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik too are out of the show due to various reasons.

What’s your take on Sumbul’s game in BB 16? Comment below.

Stay tunes to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.