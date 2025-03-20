Telangana: 1.94 cr students enrolled in govt schools, 3.6 cr in pvt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the Socio-Economic Outlook 2025, shedding light on significant developments in the education sector for the academic year 2023-24.

According to the report, 1.94 crore students are enrolled in government schools, while private schools have approximately 3.635 crore students.

Young India Integrated Residential Schools

To address this disparity, the state is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools, which are expected to bridge this gap and enhance enrollment in public educational institutions.

The government views these schools as transformative, aiming to provide quality education to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced an allocation of Rs 11,600 crore for these schools, emphasizing their role in fostering social integration and holistic development by bringing together students from SC, ST, BC, minority, and other communities.

Siddipet tops in midday meal program

Key highlights from the report include the midday meal program, where Siddipet district leads with an impressive 81% participation rate, followed by Khammam and Jangaon districts.

Additionally, new government polytechnic colleges are being established in Kesamudram (Mahabubabad district) and Patancheru (Sangareddy district).

The government has also sanctioned 57 teaching and non-teaching posts for Khosgi Engineering College to enhance educational opportunities.

Telangana partners with Singapore’s ITE

In a significant move towards skill development, the Telangana government has partnered with Singapore’s prestigious Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to enhance vocational training at the Young India Skill University.

This collaboration aims to provide world-class standards in skill development and education.

Furthermore, the government has increased its education budget for 2024-25 by 11.5%, allocating Rs 21,292 crore compared to Rs 19,093 crore in the previous year.

This budget includes Rs 3,350 crore for higher education and Rs 17,942 crore for school education. To improve teacher-student ratios in government schools, the state plans to recruit 11,062 teachers through a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) drive.