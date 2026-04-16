1 student dead, 100 ill after meal at Odisha tribal school; govt orders probe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday, April 15, ordered an investigation after a Class 5 girl died and over 100 students fell ill after having a meal at a tribal residential school in Mayurbhanj, even as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sought a judicial probe and warned of a 12-hour bandh in the district on April 18 if their demand was not met.

Officials said the students of the state-run Kakabandha Ashram School had complained of discomfort and fallen ill after having food items “not mentioned in the authorised menu” on Sunday, April 12, morning.

Parents of the affected students claimed the children had fermented rice (pakhala), mashed potatoes, and mango chutney, following which they suffered from loose motion and vomiting.

More than 100 students fell ill, and they were rushed to the local community health centre, from where 67 of them were shifted to PMR Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, PTI reported.

“Rupali Besra, a class 5 student, had to be admitted to the ICU of the hospital on Monday. Despite continuous medical intervention, she died on Tuesday morning,” said Mayurbhanj district collector Hema Kanta Say.

“Of those admitted to the medical college, one died. Twelve students have been discharged, and two are in the ICU, but their condition is stable,” Sashikanta Sethi, a medical officer, said.

Another student, Laxmipriya Besra, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition remained critical, a health official said.

Locals stage protest, clash with police before victim’s cremation

Meanwhile, the last rites of the girl who died on Tuesday were carried out at her native village, Rasgovindpur.

Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal said, “People beat up teachers and pelted stones at police personnel. The agitators also threw blazing bamboo sticks at police.”

Around 10 police officials were injured in the clash, she said, adding that security forces had to resort to mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

“We will register a case in connection with the violence,” Biswal informed.

A case has already been registered in the death of the girl following a complaint by her mother.

The school’s headteacher, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been suspended on charges of negligence of duty, and the government has announced Rs 7 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased student, officials said.

Officials visit affected school

Acting on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s directive, revenue divisional commissioner (Central) Sudhansu Mohan Samal visited the school and interacted with staff, students and parents.

“I visited the school and inspected facilities, including drinking water and cooking arrangements. I also interacted with students undergoing treatment at the Rasgovindpur CHC and doctors,” Samal said.

“I will try to find out the reason behind the incident and steps needed to prevent such occurrences in future,” he added.

The fact-finding teams of BJD and Congress visited the village and met the family of the deceased student.

The BJD leaders demanded a judicial probe into the incident and Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family. If the demands are not fulfilled, the party would call a 12-hour Mayurbhanj district bandh on April 18, a BJD leader said.

ଆଦିବାସୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁରେ ନ୍ୟାୟିକ ତଦନ୍ତ ଦାବି କରି ଆସନ୍ତା ଅପ୍ରେଲ ୧୮ ତାରିଖରେ ୧୨ ଘଣ୍ଟିଆ ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ହରତାଳ କରିବ ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ।



ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖଦ, ଅମାନବିକ ଓ କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷଙ୍କ ଗୁରୁତର ଅବହେଳାର ଜ୍ଵଳନ୍ତ ଉଦାହରଣ। ରାଜ୍ୟବ୍ୟାପୀ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ ହେଉ।



ଏହି ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ମୃତ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଦଳ ଗଭୀର… pic.twitter.com/e213WA49NE — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) April 15, 2026

The Congress team, led by Sudarshan Das, met the students under treatment and also the family of the deceased girl student. The Congress leaders too demanded Rs 50 lakh ex gratia and a government job for her family.

Deeply anguished by the death of a student due to suspected food poisoning at Kakibandha Ashram School, Baripada where over 100 students have also fallen ill.



This points to gross negligence and a serious systemic failure. Those responsible must be held accountable and… pic.twitter.com/FvSCG4AbjI — Bhakta Charan Das (@BhaktaCharanDas) April 14, 2026

(With inputs from PTI)