1 dead, 6 injured in firecracker explosion in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru

Amaravati: One died and 6 others were injured in a major firecracker accident in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Deepawali, Thursday, October 31.

The explosion reportedly occurred from a sack of ‘onion bomb’, which was being carried by two men on a two-wheeler.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhakar, who was riding the two-wheeler that was carrying the explosives. Local reports say that Sudhakar’s body was decimated by the explosion, which was as powerful as an improvised explosive device (IED).

The six injured were shifted to hospital for medical care, among which two are in critical condition.

5 men were standing on the roadside and were caught in the explosion as it occurred right when the two-wheeler carrying the shipment of crackers was passing them.

CCTV footage surfaced of the incident shows that the men carrying the crackers in the scooter passed through a residential street, right before bursting into flames.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.