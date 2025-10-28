1 held for spying for Pak as police bust major espionage network in Delhi

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th October 2025 10:19 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a major espionage network with the arrest of a man accused of spying for Pakistan.

The accused, identified as Adil, had been living in Delhi for several years and was allegedly associated with a fake passport racket, a senior police officer said.

Adil was arrested in the capital and several fake passports were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that he travelled to Pakistan and several other countries in the past, he said.

Further investigation is underway to identify his handlers and other members of the espionage network, the officer said.

