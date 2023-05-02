1 held in UP for hurting religious sentiments by uploading video on social media: Police

Bareilly: Police in this Uttar Pradesh district arrested a village head on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by uploading an objectionable video on a social media platform, an official said.

According to police, Mohammad Arif alias Guddu, the “pradhan” of Bhikampur village located within the Bhojipura police station limits, had uploaded a video on Facebook that showed a temple flag being brought down and the hoisting of an Islamic flag there.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said the social media cell of the Bareilly police sent the video to the Bhojipura police station, which found out that it was Arif who had uploaded it.

Based on a complaint from Sub-Inspector Modi Singh, a case was registered against the accused under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The SP said acting on a tip-off, police arrested Arif, who confessed that he had uploaded the video on Facebook.

According to police, a number of cases are registered against Arif.

The accused has been sent to jail, Agarwal said.