1 killed, 1 injured as coffee machine explodes at wedding party

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th November 2025 2:07 pm IST
Shahjahanpur: A man was killed, and another was severely injured after a coffee machine exploded during a wedding ceremony here, police said on Tuesday.

Sunil (30) was making coffee at a wedding party in Barua Pehna village under the Madanpur police station when his coffee machine exploded with a loud noise on Monday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said.

Sunil died on the spot, while another person, Sachin, standing nearby, was also seriously injured. He has been admitted to the hospital, Kumar said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

