1 killed, 8 injured in ‘terrorist’ attack on Iranian religious site

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency, the person killed in the attack was one of the staff working at the shrine.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th August 2023 8:00 am IST
Iran hangs two men over 2022 shrine attack
Shah Cheragh Shrine in Iran

Tehran: At least one person was reportedly killed and eight others injured in a “terrorist” attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern Fars province.

BookMyMBBS

On Sunday evening, several staff and worshipers were caught under the gunfire of an armed assailant who attempted to break into the shrine at a main gate, official news agency IRNA reported, citing Deputy Governor of Fars Province Esmail Qezel Sofla.

Also Read
167 Palestinians killed since Jan 2023 by Israeli forces: Report

He said the “terrorist” has been arrested and is under interrogation, adding that all the injured have been transferred to the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.

MS Education Academy

According to the Iranian Students’ News Agency, the person killed in the attack was one of the staff working at the shrine.

The shrine encountered a similar “terrorist” attack in October last year, in which 13 worshippers, including a woman and two children, were killed and 30 others injured.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th August 2023 8:00 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button