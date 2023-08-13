167 Palestinians killed since Jan 2023 by Israeli forces: Report

The Israeli occupation forces have killed 167 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2023. In 2022 the Israeli forces shot dead 155 Palestinians.

Also Read Israeli forces detained 570 Palestinian minors in since Jan 2023

The information was provided in a biweekly protection of civilians report released by United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory.

From July 25 to Thursday, August 10, Israeli forces have shot dead 13 Palestinians including three children in the West Bank.

All this man's neighbors left their community in the past days amid settler violence. Only his family remains. “We're not going anywhere,” he says.



This & more in our Protection of Civilians report, covering 2 weeks in the occupied #Palestinian territory: https://t.co/DAiR2UMlmV pic.twitter.com/4mSFAoWkiz — OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) August 11, 2023

UNOCHA confirmed that 276 Palestinians, including at least 60 children, were injured by Israeli forces across the West Bank, including nine by live fire, between July 25 to August 10.

Since the beginning of 2023, 683 Palestinians have been wounded by live ammunition by Israeli forces in the West Bank, which is more than double the number during the same period in 2022.

Violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank over the past 15 months amid an escalation of Israeli raids, illegal Jewish settler attacks on Palestinian villages, and Palestinian street attacks.

Israel captured the West Bank, among the territories Palestinians want for their own independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. It continued to build Jewish settlements there, which most countries consider illegal.