The deadliest year for Palestinians: Israeli atrocities in 2022

The year 2022 for Palestinians, is described as the most violent over the past years due to the deterioration of the security situation with Israel.

The United Nations declared the year— 2022 the deadliest for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, with evidence of the increased use of force by Israel.

There have been several Israeli operations against the Palestinians during the current year, with the West Bank and Jerusalem witnessing a significant escalation and an increase in the pace of violence and settler attacks against the Palestinians, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The year 2022 witnessed the killing of one of Palestine’s well-respected journalists, Shireen Abu Akleh.

The Israeli government has also engaged in systematic practices of inhumane acts, as well as extrajudicial killings, torture, denial of basic human rights, arbitrary detention, and collective punishment.

Israeli atrocities on Palestinians in 2022

(Source: United Nations and media reports)

The latest report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Territories (OCHA) stated that, as per a monthly average, 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the United Nations began systematically recording deaths in 2005.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health report on December 27, Israeli forces have killed over 251 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza this year, including at least 54 children.

9335 Palestinians were injured in confrontations with the Israeli occupation army or during its incursion into the Palestinian areas.

At least 958 Palestinian children were wounded by Israeli forces or settlers across the occupied territories in the same period, and over 750 have been arrested or detained.

According to a report published by the Palestinian Prisoners Club on December 10, since the beginning of 2022, the Israeli occupation forces have arrested about 6,500 Palestinians, including women and children.

The club said that among the prisoners are 153 women and 811 children, some of whom have been released.

According to Addameer, 500 Palestinians have been arrested per month this year, and 4, 760 Palestinians are still in 23 Israeli prisons, detention and investigation centres of whom 33 are female prisoners, 160 children, and 820 administrative detainees.

The Prisoners’ Club pointed out that there are 600 sick prisoners, including 24 with cancer and tumours of varying degrees.



Bodies of 10 Palestinian prisoners who died in prisons this year are still being held by the Israelis. Among these lies the lifeless body of Nasser Abu Hamid, which has been held back by the occupation forces, in a refrigerator.

Hunger strikes have long been used as a peaceful and legitimate means to demand basic rights. In 2022, the Palestinian Prisoners Club documented an increasing number of protests, with 50 detainees undertaking hunger strikes- many of whom sustained permanent health consequences or high threats to life.

More than 600 Palestinian children were kept under house arrest by Israeli occupation forces in 2022, according to a statement by the Commission for Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, dated December 26.

On December 4, the Palestinian Authority for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs stated that the total number of administrative detention orders from the beginning of this year until the end of November reached 2,050.

Palestinians displaced:

Apart from 13130 ​​olive trees that were destroyed or uprooted by the occupation and its settlers several Palestinians were displaced after their homes were demolished and residency stripped.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report of December 28, in the 11 months of 2022, Israel demolished 851 Palestinian-owned structures and displaced 966 Palestinians.

Israel has approved 116 settlement plans, targeting 9,700 dunums of Palestinian land with more than 13,000 settlement units, from the beginning of 2022 until the end of October, according to the “ARIJ” institute specialized in settlement monitoring.

On December 18, Israel stripped a prominent Palestinian-French human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri of his Jerusalem residency and deported him to France. The Israeli Ministry of Interior refused to grant residency to 13,000 Palestinian residents of Jerusalem from 1995 to the present day.

At least 30 Palestinian families face the threat of expulsion from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem as they received eviction notices from Israel’s Land Administration, Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed on November 20.

Important events

May 11— The Israeli forces assassinated Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh and injured journalist Ali Al-Samoudi while they were covering the storming of Jenin camp.

August 5— The Israeli occupation launched its fifth war on Gaza killing at least 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, and targeted prominent military leaders in the Al-Quds Brigades.