13,000 Palestinians stripped of their Jerusalem residency permits

The Israeli interior ministry recently stripped 13,000 Palestinians of residency permits in Jerusalem. The authorities claimed that the city is no longer the centre of existence for Palestinians.

“They must now live in West Bank or abroad,” the Israeli security forces claimed. In recent years, a few rights groups have submitted petitions against the atrocities meted out to residents of Jerusalem by the forces.

Quite a few Jerusalemites claimed they were denied or stripped of their residency permits.

In all its judgement, the Israeli Supreme Court has observed that Palestinians are indigenous inhabitants of Jerusalem and they have the right to stay in the city. However, the interior ministry continues to harass Palestinians and expel them from the city.

The Israeli authorities on Monday deported lawyer Salah Hamouri to France, the man holds a french-citizenship and was a native of Jerusalem.

Salah Hamouri is a lawyer and human rights defender, and he was one of the employees of the Adameer institution for prisoner care and human rights. His mother is French and his father is Palestinian from Jerusalem, where he was born and lived.

“Today I was brutally uprooted from my home because of this occupying force that has been continuing its ethnic cleansing since 1948,” said Hamouri on his expulsion.