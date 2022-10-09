900 Palestinians in Israeli prison refuse meals in support of hunger strikers

900 Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli Ofer prison on Thursday returned meals in solidarity with the 30 administrative prisoners on hunger strike, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club Association.

On September 25, the Palestinian prisoners belonging to the “Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine” began an open hunger strike to protest their administrative detention.

في ظل استمرار الاحتلال في تصعيده من عمليات الاعتقال الإداريّ، واتساع دائرة الاستهداف، 30 أسيرًا يخوضون بإضراب مفتوح عن الطعام في سجون الاحتلال رفضاً لإعتقالهم الإداري .#الاسير_مش_رقم pic.twitter.com/Sz3FBAtZJw — الأسير مش رقم (@Freethemall6) September 25, 2022

According to Palestine daily Alhadath, the spokesman for the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, Hassan Abd Rabbo, said, “Signs of fatigue and exhaustion began to appear on the prisoners on hunger strike, and they also began to suffer from weight loss.”

As per media reports, the administrative detainees are continuing their strike, and there are no indications or results of any dialogues with the Israeli occupation prisons administration.

Administrative detention is a decision to imprison by an Israeli military order, alleging that there is a “secret file” for the detainee without an indictment, and it extends for six months and can be extended several times.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Israel is currently detaining about 4,650 Palestinians, including 780 administrative detainees, including at least six minors and two female prisoners, most of whom are in the Negev and Ofer prisons.