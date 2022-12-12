Israel arrests 6,500 Palestinian nationals in 2022: Report

Israel has arrested about 6,500 Palestinians, including women and children, since the beginning of 2022.

In its statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, that those arrested included “153 women and 811 children,” some of whom were later released.

The statement added that the occupation authorities have issued 2,134 administrative detention orders against Palestinians since the beginning of 2022 until now.

Currently, 4,700 male and female prisoners are still held in 23 Israeli prisons and detention and investigation centers, “including 34 female prisoners, 150 children and minors, and 835 administrative detainees,” according to the statement.

The club indicated that among the detainees are 25 prisoners who have been detained by the occupation since before the signing of the Oslo Accords between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel in 1993.

The report stated that “the oldest of these prisoners, Karim Younes and Maher Younes, have been detained continuously since 1983, and their sentences will expire next month— January.”

It pointed out that there are 551 among the detained prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment, while “the number of martyrs of the captive movement has reached 232 martyrs since 1967.”

The Prisoners Club said that there are “600 sick prisoners, including 24 who suffer from cancer and tumors of varying degrees, while the bodies of 10 Palestinian prisoners who died inside prisons continue to be held.”

On December 10 of every year, the world celebrates “Human Rights Day”, the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.